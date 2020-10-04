Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,817 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,399 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $847,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Victory Capital by 4,846.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Victory Capital by 203.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.