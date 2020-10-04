Sei Investments Co. Has $441,000 Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 347,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

