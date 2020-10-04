Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 844 StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 180.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 133.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. StoneCo Ltd has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.06 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $124.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

