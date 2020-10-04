CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CYRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

CYRX stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.31. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 164.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,825 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

