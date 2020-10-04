DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. DISH Network’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $1,222,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,500 shares of company stock worth $8,051,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $741,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

