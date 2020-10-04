Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ICON opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Iconix Brand Group has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

