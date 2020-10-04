ValuEngine Lowers Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

