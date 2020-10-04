Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JOUT. ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

JOUT opened at $86.18 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $869.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $83,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $167,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,748 shares of company stock valued at $587,092. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,632,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

