Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 36.04%. On average, analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

