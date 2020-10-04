Piper Sandler Cuts Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Price Target to $9.50

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luther Burbank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. Analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino acquired 2,500 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 119.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

