Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.