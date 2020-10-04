Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sei Investments Co. Buys 450 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc
Sei Investments Co. Buys 450 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc
Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc
Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc
Sei Investments Co. Has $441,000 Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
Sei Investments Co. Has $441,000 Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 844 StoneCo Ltd
Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 844 StoneCo Ltd
CryoPort Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
CryoPort Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
DISH Network Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
DISH Network Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report