Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mesoblast by 528.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

