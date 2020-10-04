Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.14. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

