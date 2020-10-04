ValuEngine Lowers Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.21.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 million, a P/E ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.