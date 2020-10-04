Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSGS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGS opened at $150.73 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

