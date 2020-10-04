Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Director Sells C$52,907.04 in Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at C$161,678.88.

TSE CS opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.86. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $564.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CS. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.54.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

