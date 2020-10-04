Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $5.86

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 178.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,021,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,433,000 after purchasing an additional 350,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 310.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,340,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,199,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 174,386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH opened at $5.28 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

