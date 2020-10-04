MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.13.
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.
