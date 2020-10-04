MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at $11,793,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 78.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 37,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

