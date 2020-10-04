Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT at $173.15

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.27. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 539,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,770,000 after acquiring an additional 439,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,382,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

