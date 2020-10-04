Insider Selling: Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) insider Paul Rix sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38), for a total value of A$53,000.00 ($37,857.14).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.27.

About Archer Exploration

Archer Exploration Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of mineral deposits in Australia. The company explores for graphite, cobalt, manganese, copper, magnesite, barite, and gold deposits. It is also involved in the sale of carbon material products through online.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sei Investments Co. Buys 450 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc
Sei Investments Co. Buys 450 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc
Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc
Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc
Sei Investments Co. Has $441,000 Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
Sei Investments Co. Has $441,000 Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 844 StoneCo Ltd
Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 844 StoneCo Ltd
CryoPort Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
CryoPort Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
DISH Network Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
DISH Network Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report