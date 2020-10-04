Insider Selling: Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $68,500.00 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 137 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total transaction of $35,109.83.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50.

Trade Desk stock opened at $556.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.61. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $569.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 224.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens cut shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,546,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

