Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns Buy Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.94.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $83.52 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 22.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $382,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

