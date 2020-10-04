Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
FWONA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.25.
Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 45,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after buying an additional 275,721 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.