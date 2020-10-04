Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 45,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after buying an additional 275,721 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

