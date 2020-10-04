Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS.
V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.
NYSE:V opened at $201.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.31. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.