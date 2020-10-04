Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

NYSE:V opened at $201.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.31. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

