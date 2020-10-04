California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 298,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.90. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

