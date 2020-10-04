Financial Contrast: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) versus The Amacore Group (NYSE:ACGI)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac and The Amacore Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 6 0 2.86 The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $461.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than The Amacore Group.

Volatility and Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Amacore Group has a beta of 4.11, suggesting that its stock price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and The Amacore Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.16 billion 10.84 $192.12 million $6.34 68.41 The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than The Amacore Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and The Amacore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 18.92% 91.50% 14.90% The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats The Amacore Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as associated professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

The Amacore Group Company Profile

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

