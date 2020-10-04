Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 270,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,075.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BCS downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.45. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

