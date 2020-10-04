Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $183,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at $29,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

NYSE MSG opened at $150.73 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $182.47 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.83 and a 200-day moving average of $174.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.