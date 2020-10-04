Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,246 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Team worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Team by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Team by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of TISI opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TISI shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Team currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.