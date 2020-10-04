Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $196,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,033,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,236 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 44,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 704,641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.39.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $689.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

