Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Unifi worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Unifi by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Unifi by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Unifi by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $249.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.60 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 10,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $133,199.80. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at $861,682.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,535 shares of company stock worth $302,068. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

