RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RPC were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RPC by 7.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 8.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RPC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RES stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $598.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

