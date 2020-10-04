Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 490.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 129,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 107,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

RDN opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

