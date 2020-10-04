Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Natera were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Natera by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Natera by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.39. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,771,908. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

