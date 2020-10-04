Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 689 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 144.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,036.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

