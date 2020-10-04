Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Conn’s worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Conn’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Conn’s by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 174,123 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Conn’s by 112.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Conn’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 403,966 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 338.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $303.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.37. Conn’s Inc has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.