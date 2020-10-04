Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 119.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 575,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 313,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $403.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.