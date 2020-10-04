Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $233,000 Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Invacare worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invacare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 170,454 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invacare by 529.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 896,840 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 887,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Invacare by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 793,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 444,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $270.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.