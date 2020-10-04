Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,852 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apollo Investment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 374,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 263,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

