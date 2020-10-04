Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,906 shares of company stock valued at $161,182 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.21. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

