Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 931,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,276 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,812,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,353,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

