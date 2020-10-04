Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 278 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nevro were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,980,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,060,000 after buying an additional 67,038 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after buying an additional 328,182 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,426,000 after buying an additional 284,141 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,486,000 after buying an additional 181,064 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $104,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,022,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $148.63.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

