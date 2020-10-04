Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 1.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

