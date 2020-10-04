Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 319 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after buying an additional 505,219 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,296,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

IRTC opened at $227.03 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $241.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $599,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,262 shares of company stock valued at $19,894,054. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

