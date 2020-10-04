Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 643 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Seneca Foods worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Seneca Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Seneca Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.