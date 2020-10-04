Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Research Coverage Started at CSFB

CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays cut shares of Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Tenaris has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 6,919.7% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,663,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after buying an additional 1,639,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 704.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,007,762 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $10,832,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 8.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after buying an additional 565,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

