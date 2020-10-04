Insider Selling: Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Sells 8,703 Shares of Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PS stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 245.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

