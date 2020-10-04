Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $28.89. 7,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,071,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 69,416 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 239.2% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 351,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 247,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,087,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 84,353 shares during the last quarter.

