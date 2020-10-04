Jonathon Nudi Sells 10,786 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

General Mills stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in General Mills by 27.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

