Barclays Cuts Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $160.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.78.

HII stock opened at $144.13 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

